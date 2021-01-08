Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update.

“Hello and Happy New Year to you all. I hope you managed to enjoy the festive season despite everything that is going on.

“It was certainly a Christmas and New Year with a difference and our focus once again now turns to the battle against this horrible virus.

“I appreciate that many of you would not have had the opportunity to spend time with loved ones, as you would normally over the festive season, so thank you for keeping safe.

“As I write this on Thursday the current seven-day transmission rate in Pembrokeshire is at 202.7 positive cases per 100,000 people, with 47 new cases identified today.

“This shows that we must all continue to follow the Alert Level 4 restrictions and stay home and only leave for essential purposes – staying at home can save lives.

“This includes not travelling to beauty spots and beaches and the like for exercise.

“I know this is very tough in a county as beautiful as ours but under the restrictions exercise must start and finish at home. Please follow the rules, it really is for all of our benefit.

“As you will know, online learning for our schools has been extended to at least January 29.

“Decisions on schools are now in line with the three-week review of the Alert Levels in Wales.

“The Education Minister has made it clear that unless there is a significant reduction in the transmission of the virus remote learning will continue to the next review period coinciding with the February half-term.

“I’d like to once again thank our dedicated school staff for their work to continue our children’s vital education in challenging circumstances.

“I would also like to thank all our kerbside recycling crews and winter maintenance crews for all their hard work over the Christmas period, collecting our waste and gritting our roads. The gritting crews have had a busy few weeks out at all hours ensuring our main routes are safe.

“The vaccinations programme is now underway and scaling up as we speak. The introduction of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is another boost but we must all keep doing our bit to stop the virus spreading while the vaccines team carry out this hugely important work. Further updates will follow in relation to vaccination centres.

“The vaccines give us some light at the end of the long tunnel but we still have some way to go.

“The move into the New Year brings new hope and also a little bit of good news.

“I would like to add my congratulations to Pembrokeshire County Council’s newly retired press and public relations manager, Len Mullins, on his honour in the New Year’s Honours.

“Len was made a Member of the Victorian Order (MVO) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours after 21 years in his role at the council.

“The award is for his work on behalf of the Dyfed Lieutenancy in organising royal visits to Pembrokeshire and similar services.

“My sincere thanks also go to Len for all his work on behalf of the authority and my very best wishes for his retirement.

“I would also like to congratulate Jennifer Sims, founder and CEO of Pembrokeshire Frame, who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

“Founded by Ms Sims in 1994, Frame is a social enterprise charity which employs and trains people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

“Ms Sims also responded to the Covid-19 pandemic by securing grant funding to launch Pembrokeshire FRAME’s Bags of Care Community Fridge Scheme.

“Together with the Greenshed Cafe, they have provided hot meals and free bags of food which have been delivered to the vulnerable, the elderly and those struggling financially due to the pandemic.

“My thanks and congratulations go to them.

“Please everyone stay safe, look after one another and stay positive.”