ACCOMMODATION businesses in Pembrokeshire are reminded that they must now be closed under the current Alert Level 4 restrictions put in place by the Welsh Government.

Pembrokeshire County Council acknowledges the major impact the restrictions are having on local businesses, but the Council has a duty to help prevent the spread of covid-19 by ensuring that the Alert Level 4 rules are followed.

Local authorities can authorise accommodation businesses to open for specific purposes such as housing key workers, people who have been displaced or are homeless, or medical patients.

However, a permission must first be obtained from the Council.

Businesses are asked to please contact via email at buildings@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by phone on 01437 764551, providing necessary information.

Businesses should also obtain information to check legitimacy of key workers/vulnerabilities and record the details.

Where people continue to stay in an accommodation business that is otherwise closed, premises must ensure they follow the restrictions on infection prevention and control measures, occupancy, contact tracing, food provision and sale of alcohol.

Catering should be takeaway only and room service can still be provided.

Cllr Cris Tomos, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “The Council is very aware of how the restrictions are affecting local businesses and we once again thank all those who are following the rules and doing their bit in the fight against Covid-19.

“We have a duty to ensure the rules are being followed in Pembrokeshire and so over coming weeks our Covid Enforcement Officers will be inspecting businesses and checking that they have the necessary risk assessment in place and documents.

“We have always said that we much prefer to engage and educate rather than enforce and that remains the case. If you wish for your accommodation to open to provide housing for key workers or for other permitted reasons please contact us and we can help.”

Please note it is an offence for owners not to comply with their duties and can be punishable by a fine.

Further information on the Alert Level restrictions can be found at: https://gov.wales/alert-level-4-frequently-asked-questions

The regulations are clear that residents should stay at their primary residence and that travel to holiday accommodation or second homes is not essential travel.