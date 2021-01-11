Payments to hospitality and self-catering accommodation providers to provide cash flow support and to help them survive the economic consequences of coronavirus restrictions should be made into bank accounts at the beginning of this week.

The Restrictions Business Fund introduced to support business sectors impacted by the additional Covid-19 restrictions was put in place by the Welsh Government on December 4, 2020.

Prior to the Christmas break Pembrokeshire County Council had made 718 Non Domestic Rate Restrictions Business Fund payments, totalling £2.5m. The council was due to have processed all remaining automatic payments by the end of last week.

Businesses that did not received notification by email that they will receive an automatic payment by the end of Thursday, January 7, are asked apply for the grant as soon as possible.

The Restrictions Business Fund is now also open to applicants from non-essential retail businesses to apply to.

For further information and to apply, see www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

Any further grants that become available will be advertised through further press releases and details placed on the website above.

Further updates will be issued in due course about the Restrictions Discretionary Grant; a £2,000 grant available to assist businesses that have been forced or required to close as a result of the national restrictions put in place for hospitality businesses

or are able to demonstrate that the latest restrictions put in place will result in at least a 40% reduction in their estimated turnover for last month.