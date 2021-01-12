TWO communities divided by a by-pass are showing strong support for the safe re-opening of the riverside path that links them.

The well-used and well-loved St Clears Riverside Path - known as the Peillac Way - had to be closed last year because the riverbank was becoming unstable.

Proposals to re-route the path to create a safer and more accessible route are the subject of a Welsh Government grant funding application by Carmarthenshire County Council, and St Clears Town Council is collecting expressions of support. Over 80 texts and emails have already been sent.

The path runs from the rear of the car park in St Clears, under the A40 to Lower St Clears and along the riverbank to St Mary Magdalene Church.

"By diverting the path, it is hoped that a safer and more accessible route will be created which all residents and visitors to St Clears will be able to use to access school, work and essential services,"

explained the mayor, Cllr Ian Richards in a message to residents

The town council is encouraging people to point out to the Welsh Government that the path is a 'valuable community asset' and 'essential link'.

"The alternative on-road route for walking and cycling is not safe and without the path more residents will be forced to use their cars, or face becoming isolated if they do not have access to one," added Cllr Richards.

"We hope that, with the support of the community, Carmarthenshire County Council will be successful in accessing this grant funding and reopen what is an essential connection for the people of St Clears.

"If we can collect as much support from the community as possible, this will strengthen the application and make it more likely to be successful.

"Please send letters or e-mails of support to the town clerk via e-mail: clerk@stclearstowncouncil.co.uk or in the post: 46 St David’s Avenue, Carmarthen, SA31 3DN or use the contact us section on St Clears Town Council website – www.stclearstowncouncil.co.uk, by January 17.