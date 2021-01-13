THE disposal of a Solva playing field to make way for affordable housing will go ahead after a public consultation received only one negative response.

Plans to develop housing with Solva Community Land Trust and Ateb, which will be affordable homes with a local lettings policy, funded with second home council tax premiums would result in the loss of a playing field used by Solva AFC, as well as the wider community.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet were updated at a meeting on January 11 about the response to a public consultation on the matter held late last year which received six responses.

The site of the development is owned by the council and let to Solva Community Council which has granted rights of occupation and use to Solva AFC, with a plan to now grant a lease to Ateb for a 50 year term.

The football club itself has agreed to surrender any rights to the land and did not submit any representation in relation to the proposed disposal, a report to cabinet states, adding that existing football pitch provision is large enough to accommodate adult matches.

Cllr Bob Kilmister, cabinet member for finance, said that the only objection to the disposal was from the Sport Wales and Fields in Trust which questioned playing field provision in the area, but this had been addressed by the football club’s support.

The development also included some “recreational provision” which would mitigate to the loss, a report added.

Other responses highlighted the need for access to green space, acknowledging what was still available in the village, another expressed support to allow for “desperately needed” affordable housing, while the National Park pointed out it was subject to planning permission.

Cabinet unanimously approved that the disposal proceed no sooner than 12 weeks following the publication of a decision report.