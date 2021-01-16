PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is asking the public to help the authority set its budget for the coming financial year, 2021-22.

The budget determines the amount of money available for key public services that we all use in Pembrokeshire.

County residents can use the special interactive budget simulator at haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/budget-consultation-2021-22 to determine how you would distribute money to services.

People can also fill out a short survey to have their say on the budget and ask questions.

Cllr Bob Kilmister, the cabinet member for finance, will be providing regular video updates answering residents’ questions.

The council is facing a £14.5m projected funding gap and is considering the best way to bridge that gap.

The cabinet is proposing that individual service budgets are flat-lined for 2021-22, and that council tax is raised to help meet pressures on services.

Assuming a five per cent increase in council tax, there is £10m of additional funding which can be allocated to some services to help reduce some pressures.

With £1.3m of this funding already allocated, residents can use the budget tool to place the remaining £8.7m.

Over the past seven years, Pembrokeshire County Council has bridged a funding gap of £98.1m, mainly through substantial cost reductions and efficiencies, totalling £73.8m.

Cllr Kilmister said: “Setting the budget is one of the most important functions of this council.

“We expect a four per cent rise in our grant from the Welsh Government but this still leaves a projected funding gap of £14.5m.

“The decisions to be made will have an impact on the services we provide and therefore impact on the people of Pembrokeshire.

“We face some tough decisions ahead of us, so it is very important that residents get involved, tell us their priorities and have their say.”

To give your views please go to haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/budget-consultation-2021-22 and fill out the short online survey.

Alternatively, please print out a hard copy and once complete, scan in and email to surveys@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or post to: Pembrokeshire County Council, Policy, 2D County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP

The closing date for responses is February 7.

A final decision will made at the council meeting on Thursday, March 4.