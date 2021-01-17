The local news media sector has come together to launch an industry digital portal to further promote public notices to communities and enhance local democracy by harnessing local media’s massive online audiences.

Funded by £1 million from the Google News Initiative, the project will see the creation of a common online portal containing public notices published in print by regional and local newspapers across the UK.

The project will see public notices surfaced on the main pages of local news websites, further enhancing people’s access to and understanding of important information about planning, construction, transport links, roadworks, licensing changes and the like in their local area.

The Online Public Notices Portal will be fully searchable by postcode, type of notice and keyword and, in addition to operating as a standalone site, will operate as a vertical within around 800 local news media websites right across the country.

The portal will deliver notifications for users who have signed up to receive alerts about particular types of planning notices, or notices relating to a specific geographic area – boosting public engagement with the notices.

The local news media sector has also agreed to adopt new Public Notices Publishing Guidelines – a set of commitments to better publicise public notices; including regular editorial coverage in print and digital, and clear signposting in paper.

The announcement of the industry-wide portal and publishing guidelines demonstrates a further commitment from local publishers in their essential role of keeping local people properly informed, and a determination to work with local councils to improve engagement with public notices and make them fit for the 21st century.

News Media Association chairman Henry Faure Walker said: “The new initiatives announced today will significantly boost the visibility of public notices by harnessing local news media’s massive online reach and highly trusted relationship with local communities.

“This will deliver value for the public and further strengthen democracy at a local level – a key function of local news media.

“As the industry works together to deliver these initiatives over the coming months, it is absolutely essential that Government commits to keeping the partnership between local news media and local councils strong by retaining the statutory requirement for local authorities to publish planning notices in local newspapers in print.