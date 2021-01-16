Preseli Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies has added his voice to calls for more of armed forces personnel to be brought in under the terms of Military Aid to Civil Authorities (MACA) to deliver the Covid vaccine rollout.
Mr Davies said that the Health Minister must consider any and all measures to speed up the delivery of the vaccine in Wales, including requesting additional support from the armed forces.
“The rollout of the vaccine across Wales is so important that the Welsh Government must explore every opportunity to accelerate it.
"Therefore, I hope the Welsh Government will look at using our armed forces to help boost its vaccine delivery and provide further opportunities for people to receive their vaccine as quickly as possible.”
