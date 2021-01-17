AN RNLI lifeboat looks set to once again to be housed in an historic Tenby building.

The town's inshore craft is planned to move from its location by the harbour to the slipway at Castle Beach, where one of the earlier Tenby lifeboats had its home between 1895 and 1905.

The current building, which has been in use since 1972, needs to be vacated because of the danger of falling rocks from the cliff above.

The RNLI was granted planning and Grade II Listed building consent last April from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the change of use of this old lifeboat house, which has latterly been used as a climbing centre.

The permission includes the construction of a launching ramp, and it is also planned that the building will provide a new base for the RNLI lifeguards who are on the Castle Beach in the summer.

In its planning submission, the RNLI stated: "The proposed works are considered conservative in their extent, with the objective being to reinstate the building to its original purpose as a lifeboat station and in addition to supporting a lifeguard unit.

"These works will provide the opportunity for the RNLI to improve its capacity for maintaining its lifesaving services within Tenby and the surrounding area. "The proposed works will aim to ensure that all possible measures are taken to reduce the impact to the appearance of the existing building and relationship with the adjacent buildings and setting, whilst providing a modern RNLI-compliant facility.

"Reinstating this building of historic interest to its original use is an opportunity to protect the history and appearance of Tenby’s seafront for generations to come."

The existing entrance of the Castle Beach building, will be retained and kept as the main entrance to the building.

At the seaward face, the non-original main doors will be replaced by new traditional outward-opening timber doors housed within the existing opening and providing access to the new launch ramp.

Pembrokeshire County Council is now informing the public that it intends to dispose of a 188 square metre area of the Castle Beach to enable the slipway to be constructed.

Objections to the proposed disposal may be sent by email to propertyhelpdesk@pembrokeshire.gov.uk no later than 5pm on February 3.

The full public notice can be seen on page 63 of the January 13 edition of the Western Telegraph and online on https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices/