THE First Minister has confirmed travel corridors will be suspended in Wales to help prevent new mutated strains of coronavirus entering the UK.

This comes after Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, ordered the closure of all travel corridors yesterday evening.

Travel corridors will be suspended from Monday, January 18, until at least February 15 – and possibly longer – as all four nations of the UK act together.

The changes will mean most people travelling abroad will need to complete a pre-departure test and quarantine for 10 days on their return home to Wales.

There will also be tightening of the list of people who are exempt from these requirements.

"Unfortunately, we have seen some worrying new strains of coronavirus appear around the world and need to take extra steps to protect people in Wales and the rest of the UK from these new forms of the virus," said First Minister Mark Drakeford.

"Suspending travel corridors means that most people who are travelling overseas will now have to complete a pre-departure test and quarantine when they return to Wales to make sure they are not bringing coronavirus home with them.

"We are starting to see cases of coronavirus falling in Wales thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of everyone – with our vaccination programme gathering real momentum, we want to do everything we can to keep Wales safe.

"I am pleased we have been able to work with the UK Government and with the First Ministers of Northern Ireland and Scotland to agree a joint approach."

The new rules will come into force at 4am on Monday, January 18.