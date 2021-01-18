KIND-hearted cousins who run a cafe together have been cooking up a storm to serve up bags of kindness.

Anyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic is eligible for the meal bags prepared by Christine Young and Tracey Taylor of The Coffee Lounge in Whitland.

A Bag of Kindness's first 25 meals will be going out from the cafe today, Monday January 18, and will reach people not just in Whitland but the St Clears, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Saundersfoot areas.

The cousins said: "Due to the pandemic we are currently closed and have decided to make use of our facilities and skills in order to help anybody who find themselves in difficulty - whether it be financial, emotional or just everyday survival - by providing free hot meals three times a week.

"Each bag will contain a nutritious meal, a dessert and a small treat.

"No matter what age you are, in isolation, on furlough, low income, unemployed, shielding or recovering from an illness, then this could be for you.

"This service is not just about money, it’s about keeping people in contact with the outside world and showing that we all care."

Tracey and Christine have had a great response to their appeal for packaging, food items, treats and donations, with their GoFundMe page raising £300 in its first week alone.

Financial donations can be made via https://uk.gofundme.com/f/28vtufh8xc and food items for meals can be dropped off in the cafe in St John Street. Also see The Coffee Lounge or A Bag of Kindness on Facebook.