Public toilets in Pembrokeshire experienced a high level of vandalism over the Christmas period, Pembrokeshire County Council has said.
Several repeat incidences of damage were reported at toilets at Fordd yr Efail, Fishguard, and Goodwick parrog as well as facilities at Penblewin.
Damage included toilet roll holders ripped off walls, soap holders smashed, light holders and bulbs smashed, a baby change unit snapped, essential signage ripped off and doors damaged.
Police have been informed about the damage.
“This situation is so disappointing and frustrating,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language.
“Often after a toilet has been vandalised we have to close the facility temporarily to repair the damage, therefore making it unusable for people who genuinely need to use them.
“We are asking the public to please respect these facilities. Anyone with information about the damage should please contact the police via 101.”