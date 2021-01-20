A POLICE CCTV appeal following a series of fly-post incidents in Tenby attacking coronavirus restrictions has now been ended.
Between December 20 and January 4 signs put up by Pembrokeshire County Council were defaced by someone flyposting spurious and misleading information.
The flyposting covered important messaging about the virus and restrictions in place to keep people safe.
A woman highlighted by police in the appeal has been identified and dealt with by means of an out of court disposal.
