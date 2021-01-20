What was feared to be a palm oil deposit on Abereiddy beach has turned out to be nothing more than a lump of clay.
Pembrokeshire residents were alerted to the potential palm oil spill on Abereiddy via postings on social media yesterday.
Palm oil is a yellowish or white waxy substance. While it is not harmful to humans, it can kill pets - particularly dogs - if ingested.
The substance on Abereiddy was feared to be palm oil. However Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed today that it was a lump of clay.
“It turned out not to be palm oil – it was a lump of clay,” said a county council spokesperson. “One of our officers went down and inspected yesterday.”