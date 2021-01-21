THE MANDERWOOD Pembrokeshire Football League’s council members have taken the decision to cancel the delayed 2020/21 season, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After considering the current situation, the League Council concluded that it would not be feasible to start a competitive season, although friendly games may be permitted if restrictions are lifted.

A league statement confirmed on Wednesday evening: “After taking into account club replies, the current COVID-19 situation, and the likelihood of further extensions of the lockdowns, it was resolved that there will be no competitive football this season in Pembrokeshire at Senior or Junior level. There will also be no organised mini football fixtures for this season.

“Should clubs wish to play friendlies, when the restrictions are lifted, and subject to COVID-19 regulations, they are free to do so, subject to the authorisation of the League, as previously. Stay safe everyone, and hopefully we can restart in August.”

After friendly matches were allowed to go ahead last November, the West Wales Football Association suspended all football in the area from 11 December, and the current Tier Four level status in Wales has meant that amateur football matches and training is not permitted.

Earlier this month, the neighbouring Carmarthenshire Football League informed its member clubs of the decision to scrap the season, with no sign of an immediate end to lockdown restrictions.

“Given the current situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, the Executive Council agreed at its meeting on 5 January that the current season will be cancelled with immediate effect,” a Carmarthenshire League statement confirmed.

“The current League structure will be implemented for next season, hopefully to commence in August/September 2021, should all existing Clubs reapply to join for 2021/2022.”

Meanwhile the Cymru Premier's suspension was extended until at least the end of January, having been put on hold since 22 December - along with the North and South divisions, and the Welsh Premier Women's League.

"The JD Cymru Premier has decided to postpone the remainder of January's fixtures," confirmed a Cymru Leagues statement.

“Although fixtures between professional clubs are permitted to take place during this Alert Level 4 lockdown of the Welsh Government Control Plan, the league fully takes into consideration the current public health crisis.

"The JD Cymru Premier and its clubs continue to urge everyone to follow the Welsh Government guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19 in order to keep people safe and lessen the impact on NHS Wales."