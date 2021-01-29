PEMBROKESHIRE football star Joe Allen has spoken of his desire to represent Wales in the European Championships this year, after fighting his way back from a nine-month period out injured.

The 30 year-old midfielder, who grew up in Narberth and is an ex-pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, returned to the Stoke City first team on Boxing Day, having not played since March 2020.

It has been a long road back since rupturing an Achilles tendon back in March 2020 - the final game before the first national lockdown - but he is back playing again in the EFL Championship.

Allen faced missing the Euro 2020 Championships with Wales, but the tournament was postponed last summer, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and is rearranged for 11 June to 11 July.

He has won 56 Wales caps, and was a key part of Chris Coleman’s side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – and an in-form Allen would be a huge boost to the chances of the current side.

"As soon as it (the injury) happened I remember being on the pitch and the first thing I was thinking was 'that's the Euros gone'," he said on Elis James' Feast of Football podcast, on BBC Sounds.

"There were also games left at Stoke, and we were in a precarious position, I was thinking I'd miss the end of the season, and at that point it hits you hard.

"Then everything stopped (because of coronavirus), and for the first few weeks it wasn't much different being injured from the rest of the lads in a lot of ways.

"So the early days were okay, but when we came back from lockdown, and you start seeing others training for games, that's when it hits you.

"Six to nine months is the bracket you're given. Naturally, I went 'that's six months then’, but it was nine-and-a-half months, so the last few months ironically were the hardest.

"You feel you're ready to get back out there, but everybody is saying you're not there yet, you need to tick these boxes and make sure everything is tip-top, before you get back out there.

"It's part of the job, and I was probably lucky it hadn't happened earlier, with how much I'd played. I hadn't really had a rest for a long time, so in some ways it was inevitable.

"I've had a few starts and a couple of sub appearances now, and it feels good. It's always nice to get the first 90 minutes, that's the big one - and thankfully I've come through it unscathed.

"Now it’s about trying to get a bit sharper and then getting back to the level of performances is hopefully what will come next."

Allen is hopeful of a return to the Wales squad, and their first two group games in the European Championships are scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan's capital city of Baku in June.

Wales open their campaign against Switzerland on Saturday, 12 June and then play Turkey four days later - before their final group game in Rome against Italy, which is scheduled for 20 June.

"I'm hoping it's a good thing for Wales that it's been delayed, and not just from a selfish point of view, as it gives us another year to get ready, and younger players get that bit more experience," said Allen.

"Let's hope it's all worked out for the better from a Welsh point of view, and I think we all can't wait now for the summer. If it's anything like last time, we're going to have a great summer."