PRESELI MP Stephen Crabb has welcomed the announcement that Dyfed Powys Police has been bolstered by an additional 27 officers since the government launched the major police recruitment drive over a year ago.

The addition of these new officers brings the total number of police across Dyfed Powys up to 1,163, meaning there are now more frontline officers on our streets to keep the public safe.

Since the launch of the government's recruitment campaign one year ago, a total of 6,620 extra officers have joined police forces across England and Wales.

Mr Crabb says the statistics confirm that the government remains fully on track to meet its manifesto commitment of recruiting 20,000 extra officers by 2023 and has hit the target of recruiting 6,000 new officers by March 2021 well ahead of schedule.

This recruitment drive is at the centre of the government's commitment to back the police with more resources, powers and support to keep the public and their communities safe.

Other steps to support frontline police officers include a £636 million funding boost for police forces this year, bringing the total for police funding up to £15.8 billion, boosting police pay by 2.5 per cent, equivalent to a constable receiving an extra £1,100, and enshrining a new police covenant into law, which will offer enhanced support and protection for frontline officers.

"Getting more police officers onto our streets is one of the people's priorities, and so I am delighted that in just over one year, delivered an extra 27 officers have joined Dyfed Powys Police," said Mr Crabb.

"Every one of these officers will make an enormous difference in helping to cut crime and keep people safe – and I know that many more will follow as this government continues to deliver on its promise to recruit 20,000 more over the next three years.

"By backing our police with the funding, powers and resources they need, we are keeping the public and our communities safe, so that people everywhere can live their lives free from the fear of crime."

Home Secretary Priti Patel added:

"I am determined to make our streets safer, which is why I am delighted we have beaten our own target to recruit 6,000 additional police officers by March 2021.

"Many of these new officers are already on our streets helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and for that they get my huge thanks.

"These new officers, on top of further funding to tackle crimes such as burglary, robbery and vehicle crime will ensure the police have the powers, tools and resources they need to cut crime and make you feel safer in your community."