STORMS have shifted the sands on another Tenby beach.
The resort's South Beach, where swathes of exposed stones have appeared in recent years, is currently looking even more sand-depleted.
The beach's temporarily-changed appearance comes a fortnight after the Castle Beach gained a four-foot sand ridge blown by gales.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19055811.tenbys-castle-beach-gains-large-sand-ridge-recent-storms/
On the South Beach, electricity cables carrying power to Caldey Island have now become exposed, along with more stones.
There was a similar in May 2016.
Pembrokeshire County Council has contacted Western Power to make them aware that the cables are exposed, and they will be erecting warning signs and taking the necessary action to safeguard their apparatus.