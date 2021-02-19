THE watersports activities concession for Tenby’s North Beach is being advertised by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Offers are being invited in the region of £10,000 per annum to provide activities which could include stand-up paddleboards, jet skis, towed aquatic rides, motor boats/pedal boats, kayaks and dinghies.
A five-year agreement is requested, with a minimum of 36 days a year. The concession will also include two moorings, two storage arches and harbourside storage space.
Anyone who would like to express initial interest, request a tender form or discuss the general terms and conditions is asked to contact the council's Property Helpdesk on tenbyconcessions@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 01437 775874.
The closing date for return of tenders is noon on Tuesday March 2.