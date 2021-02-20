WEATHER conditions have disrupted today's ferry services between Pembrokeshire and Ireland.
Irish Ferries - temporarily the only operator sailing from the county - has predicted delays of up to eight hours on its Pembroke Dock to Rosslare route today, Saturday February 20.
The Irish Ferries vessel, Isle of Inishmore, arrived in Pembroke Dock at around 9.30am this morning, Saturday February 20. It is expected to leave for Rosslare this morning, as passengers have been asked to check in no later than 9.30am.
The company stated: "Due to adverse weather conditions, the 02.45hrs sailing is delayed by approximately eight hours."
The 14.45 Pembroke to Rosslare sailing has been cancelled as a result.
The Isle of Inishmore will remain in Rosslare to fulfil its scheduled sailing time of 20.45 this evening.
There are currently no Stena Line sailings between Fishguard Harbour and the Rosslare port
As the Western Telegraph reported, the company has suspended its Stena Europe sailings for 10 days, starting from last Monday, February 15, to enable the vessel to provide temporary cover on the line's Holyhead to Dublin route
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19084222.stena-europe-cancelled-fishguard-rosslare-crossings-concern/
