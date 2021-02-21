ONE of the newest pieces of kit for Pembrokeshire firefighters has swung into action to help keep people safe.
Yesterday morning, Saturday February 20, Haverfordwest firefighters put their recently-acquired turntable ladder into good use after high winds dislodged a bay window roof in Tenby.
They joined colleagues from Tenby in making safe the structure in Victoria Street that was presenting a hazard to the public footpath.
The new state-of-the-art turntable ladder is one of just three which were delivered to fire stations in the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service last month.
Haverfordwest Fire Station showcased the ladder in action on Facebook and said: "The new turntable ladder provided a safe and stable platform for firefighters to make safe and re-open the path to the public."
Welcoming the opportunity to see the new ladder, Tenby Fire Station replied: "Thanks for the help this morning."