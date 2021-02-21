CAUSING damage to a police cell has cost a Pembroke Dock man more than £340.
Nathan Nurton, 32, of Gwyther Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 18.
He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a cell at Haverfordwest the previous day.
The court ordered him to pay compensation of £175, together with a fine of £40, a surcharge of £34 and costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
The magistrates said that they had taken Nurton's guilty plea into account.
He was ordered to pay the total of £334 at £25 per month.