HAYLEY Ladd says that the Wales Women’s February training camp will serve as good preparation for when the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Round gets underway in September.

The Manchester United player, who qualifies to play for Wales through her family's roots in Pembrokeshire, has been a part of Wales’ senior set-up for over a decade now, with 63 caps.

It was the first time that the Wales squad had got together since Jayne Ludlow departed her role as manager, and Ladd said it was a worthwhile exercise for the 26-player squad.

“It’s been a really positive week, it's been a while since a lot of us have seen each other, so it has been good to touch base,” said Ladd, whose father Martin was raised in Haverfordwest.

“It’s been good to get together with the pressure off, as there’s no game, so we’re just preparing ourselves for the next journey.

“It’s a crucial time now for us, but a positive time as well, we know what it takes, and we’ve got that experience now to get to where we want to go.”

Ladd, who has also played for Coventry City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, as well a short spell in Finland, joined Manchester United in 2019, and was Player of the Season in her first season.

The 27 year-old, who has been in fine form for United in the Women’s Super League, has established herself as a pivotal part of the Wales squad, with her versatility to play in midfield and defence.

Under former manager Jayne Ludlow, Wales went through three qualifying campaigns, pushing leading nations like England and Norway close, without quite managing to get over the line.

“We’re hugely indebted to Jayne for her work over the last six years,” said Ladd, a product of the Arsenal centre of excellence, who has been playing in Wales’ senior team from the age of 16.

“Some of us have been there through that whole time, and we will look back on that time with fond memories, we had a great time with Jayne as manager, and we’ll look to build on that now.”

An interim coaching group, led by FAW Technical Director Adams took charge of the Wales squad during the training camp, whilst the recruitment process for a new manager progresses.

Adams, who hails from Haverfordwest, was assisted by Wales Men’s Under 18s manager Matty Jones, and the recently retired Wales centurion Loren Dykes for the duration of the camp.