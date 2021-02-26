A MILFORD Haven woman was found in possession of cannabis while on a community service order for a previous drugs charge, magistrates have been told.
Joanne John, 41, of Howarth Close, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, February 23.
She admitted possessing ten grams of cannabis at Milford Haven on December 17 and was fined £200.
She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis.
The court heard that John had committed the offence while on a community order made by Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 17, 2020 for possessing 17.9 grams of herbal cannabis at the A40 in Haverfordwest.
Magistrates decided that no action should be taken on this breach, and that the order should continue.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment