Local riders have been left extremely disappointed at the closure of a bridleway that has been used extensively during lockdown.

Earlier this month a No Entry sign was posted at the entrance to a well-used permissive footpath and bridleway.

The Western Telegraph understands that the land is owned by Cypriot owned renewable energy company, Egnedol which owns sites at Waterston and Blackbridge.

Egnedol bought the former Gulf refinery site at Waterston in 2015 and had previously submitted ambitious plans for both its Milford Haven sites including a biomass power generating facility, and prawn, fish, cheese, algae and mushroom production. However, these were turned down at planning.

Penny Joubert, enjoys using the permissive bridleway, said that the company has 'trumped coronavirus restrictions' in terms of putting limits on people's enjoyment of the outdoors.

She said the path has existed since the refinery at Waterston was commissioned. Adding that it was used to access the coast path and Milford Haven and was part of a circular route, used by locals for generations for off road exercise, access to wildlife, blackberry and sloe picking.

She said that locals are confused as to whether horse riders can still access the path.

"Everyone is in the dark," she said. "The local residents, who use this regularly to exercise from home, walkers and horse riders alike are confused.

"The sign says no entry, but seems to apply to people on foot, with bridleway route markers still very much in place."

Ms Joubert also questioned the timing of the closure, coming during lockdown when people are restricted to exercising close to home and slated it as 'a heavy handed ban on people using a route to the outdoors'.

"At the height of pandemic restrictions with exercise from home being the edict from Welsh Government this seems the height of contradiction and disregard for the local community," she said.

"It's a tragedy."

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said the authority had had a permissive bridleway agreement with the owner of the path, but that that agreement could be withdrawn at any time without notice or reason by either party.

"Last week, the authority was informed by the landowner that permission was being withdrawn with immediate effect," said the spokesperson.

"The path is not a registered path and so we have no powers to reopen it."

The Western Telegraph has contacted Egnedol about the path, but has had no reply.