A MAN has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulties in the water at a Pembrokeshire beach this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted at 2.40pm to go to Nolton Haven.
Little Haven lifeboat, police officers, Broad Haven coastguard team, the Wales Ambulance NHS Trust and the coastguard rescue helicopter have all been at the scene.
Latterly the casualty has been attended to on the beach and shortly before 4.30pm, was being taken by ambulance to Withybush Hospital.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to a male who had got into difficulties in the water at Nolton Haven shortly before 3pm.
"He was taken to hospital by ambulance."