Mr F B Fisher, Burton formerly of Neyland

FRED FISHER passed away at home, aged 83, on December 5 after a short illness. Fred, originally from Swansea, moved to Neyland to take up the position of surveyor at Neyland Urban District Council in 1965.

After leaving Dynevor Secondary Grammar School in 1953, Fred began his long and rewarding career in public service.

Initially he worked in the Guildhall in Swansea, but in 1955 left to complete National Service. He was posted to Hong Kong and served with the Gurkha Regiment.

On his return, he took up a place at Salford Polytechnic to study public health. Following this he returned to work in Swansea.

In 1961, he married Beryl and, in search of adventure, went to work for the Colonial Service in Gambia, West Africa as a health superintendent.

On return to Wales he worked for Ogmore and Garw District Council as deputy surveyor. It was a chance visit to Neyland to see Beryl’s relatives that alerted Fred to a potential job when he approached the incumbent surveyor for some advice.

Soon after, he took up the post of surveyor at Neyland UDC, a position he relished and often spoke of fondly. He quickly got to work improving the roads and dealing with an outbreak of typhoid.

In 1974, Preseli District Council was formed, and Fred took up the post of deputy assistant technical officer, followed by chief technical officer and then director of works.

Throughout his public service, Fred maintained a strong vision and was committed to bringing about improvements for the people of Pembrokeshire. He was instrumental in creating a marina at Neyland, which has provided a much used recreation facility for the area.

In 1996 Fred retired, but a slower pace of life did not suit him and he soon set up his own surveying business, finally retiring at the age of 82.

Fred was always eager to help others and his approachable manner meant that many sought and received his advice.

Fred strongly believed in making the most of the opportunities on offer and on moving to Neyland sailing became his passion. He served as Commodore of Neyland Yacht Club for many years and thoroughly enjoyed all sailing events both locally and as far afield as Ireland.

He built strong friendships with his many and devoted crew. He was extremely energetic and served on various committees including the Harbour Users Association, the Tall Ships Committee and as a Rotarian, where he was secretary of the Milford Haven branch for a number of years.

Most of all Fred was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and his family and many friends miss him dearly. They know how fortunate they were to have him in their lives and are proud that he lived his life trying to help others. He was a special person, gentle and kind and genuinely interested in other people.

Family left to mourn are: wife Beryl; daughter Jane and son-in-law, Lyn; son Neil and daughter-in-law Jane; grandchildren Bethan, Robyn, Ben and Geraint and great grandchild Carys. The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn crematorium, on December 16 with the Rev David Mortimore officiating.

Mr R T R Townsend, Neyland

REGINALD Thomas Roy Townsend, known to his family and friends as Roy, was born and lived most of his life at 86 Cambrian Road, Neyland and was a very proud Neyland boy.

He was a great fan of most sports but his main love was rugby. In his younger days he was a great player and played for Pembrokeshire. Roy was also a committee member of Neyland Rugby club and followed them faithfully. He also belonged to the Neyland Bowls Club and played for several years until ill health prevented him from continuing.

Roy adored his lovely wife Pam and they were together for over 60 years, their diamond wedding anniversary would have been this September.

Roy started his career as a time served plumber and he then went to work on the oil refineries in construction management. He later became a construction manager for Jenkins and Davies where he was very highly thought of among his colleagues and spent many happy years there.

Roy and Pam also enjoyed many holidays abroad with friends Jean and John Harries and even though Roy suffered ill health, still managed to travel abroad at least twice a year. In later years when unable to go abroad became big fan of the Warner Brothers leisure holidays in the UK where they had many happy memories.

Roy had three children with Pam. He was predeceased by his eldest son Paul in 1972. Roy will be dearly missed by his remaining children, Andrew and Julie. Roy was also a very loved father-inlaw to Paul and Air. They have seven grandchildren: Simon, David, Daniel, Jemma, Jorge, Jasmyn and Jayde and granddaughtersin-law Anne Marie and Lisa. Gamp Roy will be missed by each and every one of them.

Unfortunately many family and friends could not attend the funeral because of the restrictions. The funeral arrangements were carried out by Tom Newings and Son and the Rev Alan Chadwick conducted the service.

The The family thanked the staff of Ward One for their care of Roy over a seven week period.

Mr G Thomas, Haverfordwest

THE funeral of Mr Glanmor Thomas (Glan) of Haven Road, Haverfordwest took place on December 30 at Tabernacle Congregational Church, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn.

He died peacefully on December 14, at home, surrounded by his family. He was 92.

Born in Chapel House, Bwlchygroes, he attended Cardigan County School and shortly after leaving school was conscripted to the RAF.

On returning to Pembrokeshire he worked as an aircraft engineer in Brawdy and St Davids, where he met his wife Doreen. He was then appointed station engineer with Cambrian Airways, based at Withybush, Haverfordwest, until its closure.

He declined to move with them to Cardiff as he was settled in Pembrokeshire and became rural industries organiser for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire until he took up the post as training officer for the Road Transport Industry Training Board. He took early retirement but became involved with the court usher in Haverfordwest.

A true family man, he was devoted to his wife and daughters. His determination to ensure that his daughters had the opportunity to learn to speak Welsh resulted in him being instrumental in the development of bilingual education locally.

He organised the first meeting, resulting in the creation of a Welsh nursery school in Haverfordwest which subsequently led to the establishment of bilingual classes in both Prendergast Infant and Junior Schools that culminated in the formation of Ysgol Glan Cleddau.

A keen singer, he compered many concerts and belonged to Bois y Frenni, Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, Friends in Harmony and the Old Time Music Hall players.

Well known locally for his comic verses, given the information he could rustle up a poem for any occasion. Glan also produced several talent shows for Haverfordwest YFC, where many lifelong friendships were formed.

He joined Tabernacle Congregational Church in 1956, serving the church in many roles which included Sunday school teacher, deacon and church secretary. His service and dedication were recognised when he was made a life deacon.

Glan leaves behind Doreen, his wife of 65 years, Diane and Rob and Debbie and Neil (his daughters and sons-inlaw) his grandsons, Evan and Harvey, of whom he was immensely proud, and his much respected step-grandchildren, Angharad and Rhodri.