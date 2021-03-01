Monday, February 22nd saw World Thinking Day Coincide with the birthday of Pembrokeshire Scouts deceased founder, Lord Bayden-Powell.
The leaders of Pembrokeshire Scouts used this day to commemorate the efforts of child scouts during the pandemic.
For the last year scouts across the county have been joining in virtual campfire singalongs, quizzes, cooking lessons and many other activities. The organisation say they are very proud of their children joining these activities when they cannot meet face to face, and say they are aware of how the lockdown could be effecting their mental health. Which is why they decided to make the children Well-Being Champions.
A Well-Being Champion is trained to speak out, talk to others and to play their part in helping people to feel better about themselves and the world about them. The Scout Association has said this is the kind of thing they want their young people to be doing on World Thinking Day.
Plans to celebrate scouting on the weekend over the 25th April are being made, when the scouts remember their patron saint, St George. Pembrokeshire Scout's Linda Wilson says she "hope that it might involve some level of face-to-face activities!".