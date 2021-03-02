Young people in and around Pembroke Dock have shared their experiences of police contact with the Police and Crime Youth Ambassadors, via a zoom meeting held on Wednesday, February 24.
The idea has come into fruition following a private focus group held last year. In the focus group the Police and Crime Commissioner's Youth Forum found that young peoples experience with the police, should be documented further.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llewelyn, said he is very excited to be a part of a project focusing on young people in Pembrokeshire. Adding that “The Youth Ambassadors’ aim is to produce a video that will evidence, and educate Staff and Officers of how certain approaches can impact children and young people in both a positive, and negative way.”
The project will be supported by professional media company Optimwm.