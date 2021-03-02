A CYCLIST-friendly crossing is set to be created on Orange Way, Pembroke.
Pembrokeshire County Council plans to introduce a signal-controlled toucan crossing at the location.
It would be in place of the existing zebra crossing.
Toucan crossings are designed for both pedestrians and cyclists, and are typically used adjacent to a cycle path.
They have the same signals as pelican crossings, but include a green cycle symbol alongside a green man.
The precise location of the new crossing is on the B4139 on Orange Way, with the centre located 65 metres west of Grove Hill.
A plan showing the location of the crossing is on www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices