Recently a draft conservation management plan (CMP), which aims to both repair and maintain the historic value of Haverfordwest Castle has been released.
The public will be able to review the CMP, via a survey created on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.
The document will look into various elements of conservation including, the castle's significance, planning of maintenance, improvement of public access, funding and more.
In the survey the public will be asked a series of monitoring questions, which they are not obligated to answer. The council decided to add this into the survey to assess how successful they are at engaging with different sections of the population.
You will also be asked to register onto the site to take the survey, which will be closing on Sunday, March 28.
