THE RSPCA has welcomed Pembrokeshire County Council's support of its campaign to control fireworks.

Over half of Wales' local authorities have now backed the animal charity's motion, which will help local residents and their pets be prepared for fireworks displays.

The proposals mean that Pembrokeshire County Council will require all public firework displays in the county to be advertised in advance, allowing residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people.

A public awareness campaign about the impact fireworks have on animals and vulnerable people will also be launched - including the precautions that can be taken to help mitigate risks; while local suppliers will be urged to sell quieter fireworks.

The council has also committed to writing to the Welsh Government and UK Government urging them to take action on the issue, including for Westminster legislation to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks to 90dB for those sold to the public for private displays.

RSPCA Cymru has long been concerned by the fear and distress which many pets and other animals experience as a consequence of the loud bangs associated with fireworks.

At an England and Wales level, the charity receives approximately 400 calls each year concerning animal welfare issues linked to the use of fireworks.

With public displays not taking place amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions, RSPCA projections suggest a recent 12 per cent increase in DIY displays at the home – something which has amplified concerns around potential animal welfare issues.

Cllr Guy Woodham, who raised the issue with the council's cabinet, said: "It’s good to know Pembrokeshire County Council has become the 11th local authority in Wales to adopt the RSPCA Cymru notice of motion.

"There is no intention to stop people from enjoying well-organised firework displays but to address the effect of firework noise on people, pets, wildlife and farm animals which has been a growing concern for many years.

The notice of motion had the full backing of the cabinet, many other councillors and members of the public.

"It would be fantastic to see all 22 local authorities in Wales adopt the same or similar notices of motion as quickly as possible and for the UK Government to legislate accordingly."

Lewis Clark, RSPCA public affairs adviser, added: "The RSPCA's #BangOutOfOrder fireworks campaign is gathering real momentum - and now half of all local authorities in Wales have backed our motion for action.

"We know many people love fireworks - but our campaign is all about encouraging more responsible use, and ensuring people can be prepared so they can take steps to ensure fireworks are less frightening and dangerous for animals.

"Around 62 per cent of dogs show signs of distress during fireworks. This alone means many thousands of animals are affected by unplanned and random fireworks each year - but steps like those made by Pembrokeshire Council will help change this. It’s more great news for animals"

More information on the RSPCA’s #BangOutOfOrder campaign is available online.