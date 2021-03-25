A Tenby brewery will be setting up an outside space for drinkers this summer after a variation to its licence was approved.

Tenby Brewing Company plans to use its outdoor area at The Salterns to allow a ‘tap-house’ to be set up where customers can enjoy the beers produced on site.

A number of objections from residents and businesses in the area were received by Pembrokeshire County Council the majority related to noise pollution concerns from outdoor music.

An anonymous letter had been distributed to residents which “misrepresents our intentions” said applicant James Bevan at licensing committee on Thursday, March 25, and it had caused concerns that the plan was to have loud, live music until late every day.

“It caused quite a bit of community alarm and we want to try and alleviate those fears,” said Mr Bevan.

He added that temporary event notices would be used for events such as beer festivals, as had been used in the past, and the everyday licence variation did not alter its current closing time of 11pm.

Police licensing officer Nigel Lewis raised concerns about the proximity of the yard to a public car park and bus stop, suggesting that an improved entrance, screening and CCTV would be required, as well as the use of licensed doormen.

Objector Mark Addis, who lives nearby, said that noise from people taking in the yard and amplified music were the issues with concerns arising from a crowd-funding campaign to do up the yard for events, which Mr Addis said is “now being talked down.”

He added that music from the beer festival had made his house “vibrate” and there were concerns that the licence would allow for music every day.

Council pollution control officer Nathan Miles told the committee that controls and measures to limit the level of music would be in place.