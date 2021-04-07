Pembrokeshire's most famous resident, Wally the walrus, appears to have gone missing from his latest resting place in Tenby - with 'continual disturbances' being cited as a reason for his no-show.

Wally was last seen on Monday, April 5 at approximately 7am on the lifeboat slipway at Tenby before retreating into the water.

But this is not the first time Wally has disappeared, he vanished from Broad Haven South a couple of weeks ago only to turn up several days later on the lifeboat slipway in Tenby.

During his time at the seaside town, he has become 'the major attraction' according to marine expert Terry Leadbetter.

Crowds gathered to see the walrus, which slept for around 19 hours per day, which is common for marine species.

The locals in Tenby welcomed Wally, as walrus face masks, fluffy toys, cushions and even cakes from one local bakery were made available.

The walrus' appearance in Pembrokeshire has even made the news in Australia and China.

"Even if he has gone," said Terry Leadbetter, "Tenby will live on the walrus for a long, long time."

Although Wally appears to have left Tenby, there are numerous reasons for his disappearance.

Terry continued: "He's suffered a lot of interference from boats, canoes, paddleboards and people trying to swim out to him."

When the walrus first arrived, Terry along with other marine experts decided the best course of action was to 'monitor it and try to give it some peace.'

Another potential reason could be that he has 'exhausted his food supply.' A large razor shell bed lies offshore from the lifeboat station in Tenby, on which Wally was feeding.

Walruses are known to feed mainly on molluscs, razors, clams, octopuses and squid, and there was 'an abundance of food,' in Tenby for him.

Age however is not the reason for him leaving, as some have suggested, as Terry Leadbetter said: "He's probably only about half his weight. He's about 500kg and he's probably going to grow up to somewhere around 1,200kg."

Terry also clarified the gender of Wally: "It's definitely a male. I'm 100 per cent certain of that.

"I've been dealing with seals for 30 years, I have got a good idea."

It's thought that Wally arrived in Pembrokeshire from Ireland and was previously spotted in Denmark - but still a long way from the usual home of the walrus - the Arctic and subarctic waters.