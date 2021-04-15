Just three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, April 15).

Public Health Wales data shows that there was one new case in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 105 new cases have been confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 210, 681 with 5,535 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 475 throughout the pandemic. There have only been two newly recorded Covid related deaths in the last fortnight in the three counties.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,936 – 10,730 in Carmarthenshire, 3,443 in Pembrokeshire and 1,763 in Ceredigion.

There have been 13,035 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,640,045 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 559,888 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 263,001 vaccinations have been administered up until April 14, 21,857 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 95,973 first doses have been administered, and 26,523 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 66,657 first does appointments and 18,008 second does and in Ceredigion 37,212 first doses have been given as well as 10,648 second doses.

Dr Eleri Davies, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Welsh Government announced yesterday that people who cannot work from home will be able to access free lateral flow self-test kits from tomorrow, Friday 16 April.

“The rapid coronavirus tests will be available from local test sites across Wales.

“Welsh Government also announced yesterday that, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), that people over 16 who live with individuals with severely weakened immune systems should be offered COVID-19 vaccinations as a priority.

“The easing of restrictions following the declining number of positive cases is welcome, we would remind the general public that Coronavirus is still circulating in our communities and a large number of people have not been fully vaccinated. It is therefore vital that people observe social distancing, where face coverings when in indoor spaces, and wash hands regularly. These actions will help to prevent transmission of the virus.

“As schools return please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with. Currently a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

“Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“Current information on the Welsh Government restrictions for Coronavirus are available at https://gov.wales/coronavirus

“This week The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and JCVI provided an update on the Oxford AstraZenca vaccine following reports of an extremely rare and specific type of blood clot following vaccination.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe and effective and has already saved thousands of lives. Those who have received a first dose of the vaccine, should continue to receive a second dose.

“The risk benefit remains strongly in favour of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 30 and over, and those aged under 30 who have underlying health conditions which puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes from Coronavirus infection. However, adults aged 18-29 years old who do not have underlying health conditions will now be offered an alternative vaccine.

“We are making some changes to the way we publish information on our website and data dashboard.

“Starting on 17 April, we will no longer be publishing Coronavirus data or a daily statement on our website on Saturdays. However, when we do publish our reports on Sunday that will include the results and the data for the period of Saturday as well.

“We are doing this because case numbers are now low therefore any fluctuation day-to-day can give rise to potentially misleading interpretation and we want to be focusing more on the underlying trends.

“Our surveillance team will however retain the ability to ramp back up to seven day reporting if necessary.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board. Details of which can be found here:https://gov.wales/get-your-covid-19-vaccination-if-you-think-you-have-been-missed

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“The red list of travel ban countries has been extended, and Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and Philippines have been added.

“If you arrived in the UK from these places before 4am on Friday 9 April, you must self-isolate for 10 days in the place you’re staying and take a Coronavirus test on day 2 and day 8.

“If you have arrived in the UK from these places after 4am on Friday 9 April, you must stay in your quarantine hotel for your 10-day quarantine period and take a Coronavirus test on day 2 and day 8.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”