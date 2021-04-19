FISHGUARD and District Round Table managed to donate £10,000 to local worthy causes during the last year, despite the majority of its fundraising events having to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Even though in 2020, we haven't been able to put on our fantastic fund- raising events such as Soap box derby, raft race and carnival, we have still managed to give out over £10,000 to great, worthy causes in the last year," said a round table spokesperson.
"We wouldn't have been able to do that without the generous support of our community, so we would like to thank each and every one of you, who has dropped a pound in one of our buckets, bought a duck for our duck race, or bought a carnival brochure"
At its recent AGM new officers were elected: Rhys Williams became chairman, taking over from Mike Annis, and Gerwyn Davies stepped into the vice chairman role.