Just three new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Tuesday, April 20).

Public Health Wales data shows that there were two new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and none in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 53 new cases have been confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported including one in Hywel Dda.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 210,978 with 5,542 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 476 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,953 – 10,740 in Carmarthenshire, 3,446 in Pembrokeshire and 1,767 in Ceredigion.

There have been 5,472 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,699,092 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 610,882 a second dose.

In Hywel Dda 263,001 vaccinations have been administered up until April 14, 21,857 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 95,973 first doses have been administered, and 26,523 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 66,657 first dose appointments and 18,008 second dose and in Ceredigion 37,212 first doses have been given as well as 10,648 second doses.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Welsh Government has announced that six people (not including children under 11 years old or carers) be able to meet outdoors from Saturday 24 April, without a restriction on the number of households. The current rule states that six people from two households can meet outdoors.

“People should observe social distancing when meeting with others from outside their household or support bubble.

“The rules on meeting other people indoors remain unchanged.

“In addition, Welsh Government confirmed that outdoor hospitality can resume on Monday 26 April.

“Public Health Wales recently published its latest surveillance report analysing COVID-19 vaccine uptake by sex, socioeconomic deprivation and ethnic group.

“According to the findings, inequality gaps in vaccine uptake of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine between ethnic and socioeconomic groups in older adults in Wales have narrowed since March but, despite this, significant inequalities still remain.

“On Friday the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that pregnant women should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and clinical risk group. JCVI advice is followed in Wales.

“As there is more experience of the use of the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in pregnancy those vaccines are therefore the preferred vaccines to offer to pregnant women.

“We are no longer publishing Coronavirus data or a daily statement on Saturdays because case numbers are now low therefore any fluctuation day-to-day can give rise to potentially misleading interpretation and we want to be focusing more on the underlying trends.

“Our surveillance team will however retain the ability to ramp back up to seven day reporting if necessary.

“We would like to remind the public that Coronavirus is still circulating in our communities and a large number of people have not been fully vaccinated. It is therefore vital that people observe social distancing, where face coverings when in indoor spaces, and wash hands regularly. These actions will help to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Further to the Welsh Government’s announcement last week, people who cannot work from home are now able to access free lateral flow self-test kits.

“The rapid coronavirus tests will be available from local test sites across Wales.

“Welsh Government also announced that, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), that people over 16 who live with individuals with severely weakened immune systems should be offered COVID-19 vaccinations as a priority.

“As schools return please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus.

“Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“Current information on the Welsh Government restrictions for Coronavirus are available at https://gov.wales/coronavirus

“Recently the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and JCVI provided an update on the Oxford AstraZenca vaccine following reports of an extremely rare and specific type of blood clot following vaccination.

“The AstraZeneca vaccine remains safe and effective and has already saved thousands of lives. Those who have received a first dose of the vaccine, should continue to receive a second dose.

“The risk benefit remains strongly in favour of vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 30 and over, and those aged under 30 who have underlying health conditions which puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes from Coronavirus infection. However, adults aged 18-29 years old who do not have underlying health conditions will now be offered an alternative vaccine.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We urge anyone over 50 who has not yet received an invite for their vaccination to contact their local health board. Details of which can be found here: https://gov.wales/get-your-covid-19-vaccination-if-you-think-you-have-been-missed

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”

Cyhoeddwyd: Dydd Mawrth 20 Ebrill 12pm

Dywedodd Dr Giri Shankar, Cyfarwyddwr Digwyddiad ar gyfer yr ymateb i’r achos o’r Coronafeirws Newydd (COVID-19) yn Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru:

“Mae Llywodraeth Cymru wedi cyhoeddi y bydd chwech o bobl (heb gynnwys plant o dan 11 oed neu ofalwyr) yn gallu cwrdd yn yr awyr agored o ddydd Sadwrn 24 Ebrill, heb gyfyngiad ar nifer yr aelwydydd. Mae’r rheol gyfredol yn nodi y gall chwech o bobl o ddwy aelwyd gwrdd yn yr awyr agored.

“Dylai pobl gadw pellter cymdeithasol wrth gwrdd â phobl eraill o’r tu allan i’w haelwydydd neu swigen gefnogaeth.

“Mae’r rheolau ynghylch cwrdd â phobl eraill dan do yn aros yr un peth.

“Yn ogystal, cadarnhaodd Llywodraeth Cymru y gall lletygarwch awyr agored ailddechrau ddydd Llun 26 Ebrill.

“Yn ddiweddar, cyhoeddodd Iechyd Cyhoeddus Cymru ei adroddiad gwyliadwriaeth diweddaraf yn dadansoddi faint o bobl oedd wedi derbyn brechlynnau COVID-19 yn ôl rhyw, amddifadedd economaidd-gymdeithasol a grŵp ethnig.

“Yn ôl y canfyddiadau, mae’r bylchau anghydraddoldeb yn y nifer o bobl sy’n derbyn o leiaf un dos o frechlyn rhag COVID-19 rhwng grwpiau ethnig ac economaidd-gymdeithasol mewn oedolion hŷn yng Nghymru wedi lleihau ers mis Mawrth. Fodd bynnag, er gwaethaf hyn, mae anghydraddoldebau sylweddol yn parhau i fodoli.

“Ddydd Gwener, dywedodd y Cyd-bwyllgor ar Frechu ac Imiwneiddio (JCVI) y dylid cynnig brechlyn COVID-19 i ferched beichiog ar yr un pryd â gweddill y boblogaeth, ar sail eu hoedran a’u grŵp risg glinigol. Dilynir cyngor JCVI yng Nghymru.

“Gan fod mwy o brofiad o roi brechlynnau Pfizer BioNTech a Moderna i fenywod beichiog, ffefrir cynnig y brechlynnau hynny felly yn ystod beichiogrwydd.

“Nid ydym bellach yn cyhoeddi data Coronafeirws neu ddatganiad dyddiol ar ddydd Sadwrn oherwydd bod nifer yr achosion bellach yn isel, felly gall unrhyw amrywiad o ddydd i ddydd arwain at ddehongliad a allai fod yn gamarweiniol ac rydym eisiau canolbwyntio mwy ar y tueddiadau sylfaenol.

“Fodd bynnag, bydd gan ein tîm gwyliadwriaeth y gallu i gynyddu hyn i saith diwrnod eto, os bydd angen.

“Hoffem atgoffa’r cyhoedd bod Coronafeirws yn lledaenu yn ein cymunedau o hyd a bod nifer fawr o bobl sydd heb gael eu brechu’n llawn. Felly mae’n hanfodol bod pobl yn cadw pellter cymdeithasol, eu bod yn gwisgo gorchuddion wyneb pan fyddant dan do, ac yn golchi’u dwylo’n rheolaidd. Bydd y camau hyn yn helpu i atal trosglwyddo’r feirws.

“Yn dilyn cyhoeddiad Llywodraeth Cymru yr wythnos diwethaf, bellach gall pobl sy’n methu gweithio gartref gael mynediad at becynnau hunan-brawf llif unffordd am ddim.

“Bydd y profion coronafeirws cyflym ar gael o safleoedd profi lleol ledled Cymru.

“Yn dilyn cyngor gan y Cydbwyllgor ar Imiwneiddio a Brechu (JCVI), cyhoeddodd Llywodraeth Cymru hefyd y dylid cynnig brechiadau rhag COVID-19 fel blaenoriaeth i bobl dros 16 oed sy’n byw gydag unigolion â systemau imiwnedd sydd wedi’u gwanhau’n ddifrifol.

“Wrth i ysgolion ddychwelyd, peidiwch ag anfon eich plentyn i’r ysgol os yw’n sâl, hyd yn oed os nad ydych yn siŵr a oes ganddo/ganddi Coronafeirws.

“Pan fyddwch yn mynd â’ch plentyn i’r ysgol, cadwch bellter oddi wrth rieni eraill ar bob adeg, gwisgwch orchudd wyneb a pheidiwch ag aros o gwmpas i siarad. Peidiwch â gwahodd plant eraill neu eu rhieni i’ch cartref i chwarae neu i aros dan do, hyd yn oed os ydynt yn yr un swigen yn yr ysgol. Mae angen i ni barhau i gyfyngu ar niferoedd y bobl rydym yn cwrdd â nhw’n gymdeithasol i leihau lledaeniad yr haint.

“Parhewch i weithio gartref os oes modd o gwbl.

Mae gwybodaeth gyfredol am gyfyngiadau Llywodraeth Cymru oherwydd COVID-19 ar gael yn https://llyw.cymru/coronafeirws

“Yn ddiweddar, rhoddodd yr Asiantaeth Rheoleiddio Meddyginiaethau a Chynhyrchion Gofal Iechyd (MHRA) a JCVI ddiweddariad ar frechlyn Rhydychen AstraZeneca yn dilyn adroddiadau o fath penodol a phrin iawn o glot gwaed yn dilyn brechiad.

“Mae brechlyn AstraZeneca yn parhau i fod yn ddiogel ac yn effeithiol ac mae eisoes wedi achub miloedd o fywydau. Dylai’r rhai sydd wedi derbyn dos cyntaf o’r brechlyn barhau i dderbyn ail ddos.

“Mae’r dadansoddiad o’r risgiau a’r manteision yn parhau yn gryf o blaid brechu â’r brechlyn AstraZeneca ar gyfer y rhai sy’n 30 mlwydd oed neu’n hŷn, a’r rhai o dan 30 mlwydd oed sydd â chyflyrau iechyd isorweddol, sy’n eu rhoi mewn perygl uwch o ganlyniadau difrifol yn sgil cael eu heintio â Coronafeirws. Fodd bynnag, bydd oedolion rhwng 18 a 29 mlwydd oed nad oes ganddynt gyflyrau iechyd isorweddol yn cael cynnig brechlyn amgen erbyn hyn.

“Os bydd eich tîm Profi, Olrhain, Diogelu lleol yn cysylltu â chi, mae’n bwysig eich bod chi’n dweud y gwir wrthyn nhw ynglŷn â lle rydych chi wedi bod a phwy rydych chi wedi cwrdd â nhw. Ni fyddant yn eich barnu. Eu nod yw helpu i atal trosglwyddiad parhaus y feirws ac i ddiogelu’r gymuned.

“Os yw eich tîm TTP lleol yn gofyn i chi hunanynysu, gwnewch yn siŵr eich bod yn gwneud hynny am y deg diwrnod llawn – bydd hyn yn helpu i dorri unrhyw gadwyni trosglwyddo.

“Rydym yn annog unrhyw un dros 50 oed nad yw wedi derbyn gwahoddiad i gael brechlyn eto i gysylltu â’i fwrdd iechyd lleol. Gellir gweld y manylion yma: https://llyw.cymru/cael-brechlyn-covid-19-os-ydych-yn-credu-eich-bod-wedi-colli-allan

“Rydym yn annog pawb, beth bynnag fo’u cefndir, eu demograffeg gymdeithasol a’u hethnigrwydd, i gael y brechlyn pan gynigir ef.

“Adroddir am achosion o’r Coronafeirws fesul amrywiolyn yng Nghymru ar wefan Llywodraeth y DU. Y straen amlycaf yng Nghymru yw amrywiolyn Caint ac, ar hyn o bryd, nid oes tystiolaeth bod Amrywiolynnau sy’n Peri Pryder yn trosglwyddo’n eang yng nghymunedau Cymru.

“Mae cyfyngiadau ar deithio yn y DU ac yn rhyngwladol yn parhau i fod ar waith. Mae rhagor o wybodaeth am y canllawiau teithio cyfredol ar gael ar wefan Llywodraeth Cymru.

“Os byddwch chi neu aelod o’ch aelwyd yn datblygu peswch, twymyn neu newid i synnwyr blasu neu arogli, rhaid i chi hunanynysu ar unwaith ac archebu prawf Coronafeirws am ddim, naill ai drwy ffonio 119 neu drwy ymweld â https://llyw.cymru/cael-prawf-coronafeirws-covid-19. Edrychwch ar wefan eich bwrdd iechyd lleol i weld a oes symptomau eraill sy’n gofyn am brawf.”