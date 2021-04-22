More than 100 essential items were donated to the Patch charity recently, in celebration of the Pembrokeshire Federation of WIs 100th birthday.
Mary Evans handed the food over on behalf of Cosheston WI members. A spokesperson for Cosheston WI said: "The federation has arranged various events as part of the celebrations, we also intend to mark the centenary by planting 100 bulbs around Cosheston in the autumn, which will enhance the village next spring, and will also help to celebrate Cosheston WI’s centenary next year."
Another of the events will see two Cosheston members, and others from different WIs across the county taking part in the Centenary Walking Treasure Hunt in Milford Haven, during April.
Cosheston's monthly WI meeting was held recently, and their guest speaker Kathryn Hallett talked about her career working internationally in Cardiff, Brussels and for the last four years in Dublin.
Maureen, a member of the WI thanked the guest speaker for joining, and said that the next meeting, weather permitting, will be held in June's garden at 6.30 pm on the May 11. If wet there will be a Zoom Meeting.
The Pembrokeshire Federation of Women's Institutes serves 51 WIs across the county, and is part of the largest women's organisation in the UK.