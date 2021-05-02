TOP Hereford breeders, the Thorne family from Pembrokeshire, led the prices as trade in heifers rocketed in the Hereford Cattle Society’s spring parade and sale.

The event at the society's new Shrewsbury venue set a new society female record average at £3,934 which cleared at 93 per cent, with an overall sale clearance of 95 per cent.

Topping this lively heifer trade conducted by Halls’ Jonny Dymond, was Glenvale 1 Polly 721 from T G, E I and E N Thorne, Milford Haven, at 5,200gns, after 40 years of private-only female sales for the breeders. April 2019-born, this Netherhall 1 OZ Daffy M024 daughter was sold served to Vexour 1 Palmer.

It was purchased by H S and I Griffiths and partners, St Davids and returns to Pembrokeshire as the purchasers re-enter the breed.

Another heifer from the same home was Glenvale 1 Polly 712, selling at 4,600gns. From the same female line which performs so well for the breeders, and paternal sister to the top price, it was served in January to Fisher 1 Rancher R483 and was also purchased by H S and I Griffiths and partners.

Also realising 4,600gns was Dendor 1 Keepsake 22nd from D E, E D and A L Jones, Caersws, Powys. March 2019-born, it is a daughter of Bakgard 1 Keno 1178 which stood Royal Welsh supreme champion in 2017.

The heifer sold in-calf to Dendor 1 Moonshine which was the 2018 Royal Welsh and Royal Three Counties’ supreme champion. It went home with J Porter of Whites Herefords, Bridgewater, Somerset.

Vicky Weller, Porton, Newport sold 12 month old Porton House 1 Sansa at 4,150gns on her public auction debut. By Moralee 1 Rosco KS R9, it is out of Porton House 1 Poppy and was purchased by J L Forsey, Bridport, Dorset.

Next in the money was April 2020-born Coley 1 Mynte 531 from Heather Whittaker, Halifax, selling at 4,100gns to W Milner, Much Wenlock, Shropshire. With a pedigree packed with Danish breeding, it is by Moeskaer Vegas 1451 and out of Bondes 1 Mynte.

Other top prices included Riverdean 1 Diane from B Birch and G Brindley and N J Griffiths, Weston, Staffordshire, selling at 3,800gns to P Murdock, Kilmore, Co Armagh and Rempstone 1 Fashion D559 from M Ludgate, Thame, Oxfordshire at 3,700gns to B Nicholls, Parracombe, Devon.

A sound average and clearance of 91 per cent continued into the bulls with a top call of 7,200gns made by Martin Jenkins for 24 month old Barwise 1 Samson MO 0835 from Carolyn Fletcher, Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria and will join the Gloucestershire-based Appleridge herd. Qualifying as a superior carcase sire, this Moeskaer Online 1444 son has a terminal sire and self-replacing indexes in the top 1 per cent, and lies in the top 5 per cent for growth, eye muscle and retail beef yield. It is out of Barwise 1 Grace K2, and is the female line responsible for producing the 2018 UK Hereford sire of the year Barwise 1 Lancer.

Haven Tarzan from E L Lewis and son, Dilwyn, Herefordshire saw the hammer fall at 6,800gns to Francis Elmore of Essmore Herefords, Co Louth, Ireland. October 2019-born, it is the first son to be offered by the 2018 National Show champion Mara President and is out of Haven Louisa 65th, one of the strongest cows for the Lewis family who celebrate 200 years of breeding in 2022.

Making the journey south from Glasgow, George and Sophie Harvey’s 16 month old Harveybros 1 Thomas-The-Tank changed hands at 6,400gns and joins J L Forsey’s purchases from the day. By Normanton 1 Laertes, interbreed champion at the Royal Highland and Royal Welsh shows, it is out of Harveybros 1 Crocus N5. It sits in the top 1 per cent for retail beef yield and top 5 per cent for gestation and calving ease daughters.

Travelling across from Co Down, John and William McMordie’s Solpoll 1 Trooper heads to Gloucestershire with HA Colburn following a call of 6,200gns to join the Crickley herd. It is a grandsire of the renowned Panmure 1 Henry and a Solpoll 1 Perfection son which was top price at the 2019 spring sale at 8,000gns. At 18 months old, it lies in the top 1 per cent for 200, 400 and 600 day weights, scrotal size and terminal sire and self-replacing indexes.

Another from Carolyn Fletcher, this time the 21 month old Barwise 1 Tamerlane BN 108, sold for 6,200gns to G and A Speed, Carhampton, Devon. By Barwise 1 Nabucco, it is in the top 1 per cent for 200 and 600 day weights and retail beef yield and top 5 per cent for eye muscle and calving ease daughters.

Nick Griffiths, Penkridge, Staffordshire sold Grifford 1 Try at 5,500gns to Sarah Hawkins, Bosbury, Herefordshire while Classic 1 Scorpio from Richard Edwards and Emma Smith, Leigh, Wiltshire was knocked down at 5,200gns to Jans Boomaars, Woldingham, Surrey.

In the for sale only female section, every animal sold. The top price was gained by 12 month old Newtoncroft 1 Jolly 418 from Newtoncroft Farms, Newton Harcourt, Leicestershire which was purchased at 2,350gns by MA Quiney and SM Spears, Moretonhampstead, Devon. Sired by Maxstoke 1 Rambler, it is out of a home-bred Solpoll 1 Hollywood daughter.

Auctioneers: Halls

Averages: 14 show heifers, £3,934; 31 bulls, £4,027; 7 for sale only females, £1,493