St Davids lifeboat station has announced the appointment of a new station mechanic.
Mike Chant has just taken up the role of St Davids head mechanic.
He will be in charge of three boats and various equipment around the site, making sure anything mechanical runs like clockwork.
Mike has volunteered at the station for a total 16 years, beginning in 1989, taking a break in 1995 before returning in 2009.
He's received extensive training through the RNLI, holding he post of deputy mechanic before being promoted to head mechanic.
It’s a family affair for Mike at the RNLI as he follows his father Dai Chant, a previous coxswain. As well as continuing to work alongside his brother Will, who is a deputy coxswain on station.
Mike is also a St Davids city councillor and member of the band Mirror Show. Mike plays a variety of instruments including the didgeridoo.
A spokesperson fro the RNLI in St Davids said: “We would like to pass on a massive congratulations to Mike Chant, who has been appointed the new Station Mechanic at St Davids Lifeboat Station.
"Mike’s really well known in the community and quite a character."