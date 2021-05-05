Four polling stations have changed location for tomorrow's local election, May 6, 2021 from the previous times of casting votes.
The polling station in Neyland, which had previously been at St Clements Church Hall, will tomorrow instead be placed at the Hub on John Street.
In Milford Haven, the polling station at Murray Suite Town Hall will be at St Katherines Church Hall on Sandhurst Road.
The leisure centre in Haverfordwest, which recently opened once again, will be where a polling station will be, as opposed to the Picton Centre as it had been previously.
Finally, according to Pembrokeshire County Council, the station at Trecwn will instead be at Gate, Scleddau.