POLICE have released a 55-year-old man who they arrested last weekend following an allegation of rape in Tenby.
As previously reported, officers were alerted by a woman shouting for help in the Crackwell Street area of the town at around 11pm on Saturday, May 1.
She told them that she had just been raped by a man.
Following enquiries, officers arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of the offence and made an appeal for witnesses.
Today, Wednesday May 5, a police spokesperson said:
“The investigation into the incident is continuing.
"The 55-year old man who was arrested has been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.”