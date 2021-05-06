Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s youth committee will be hosting a Haverfordwest-based taster session to encourage new members.
The session will take place this Saturday, May 8, 10am-4pm.
It comes as Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority wants more young people to join the National Park’s youth committee.
Titled 'National Park Next Generation', the youth committee is made up of Pembrokeshire residents aged 14 to 25.
Those over 16 can get involved with the organisation’s youth rangers.
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s youth committee has been holding its meetings online during lockdown.
The park is looking for volunteers aged between 16 and 25 years (rangers) and 14 to 25 years (committee) to help with duties including taking practical steps in helping the National Park, tackling problems young people face living and working near the National Park, and have a say on decisions.
To apply for youth rangers or youth committee (or both!) book a place on the taster day, or to discuss further, contact tomm@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.