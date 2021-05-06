A man from Milford Haven has been banned for three years after driving under the influence of drugs.
Damien John Potter, 43, from Mount Estate, drove along Cherry Tree Close, Milford Haven, having above the legal limit of cannabis in his system.
The incident took place in November last year.
Potter pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 4.
He was disqualified from holding a driving licence for three years.
He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge and costs amounting to £119.