Pembrokeshire has seen house prices increase by 33.5 per cent as people look to hurry a move away from the cities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
A study was held to see which places had seen house prices increase the most throughout the whole UK, and Wales in particular.
Pembrokeshire came in as eighth on the list, and 62nd throughout the UK, with an increase of 33.5 per cent in house prices.
This figure also makes house prices in Pembrokeshire 10 per cent above the UK national average at £250,397.
Newport topped the list for both Wales and the UK, with an increase of 49.9 per cent in house prices.
Torfaen, Merthyr Tydfil, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire and Bridgend were the other areas which topped Pembrokeshire.
Homedit, who conducted the study, said: "Recent ONS figures suggest that UK house sales have already increased by 160 per cent since January, and show no sign of slowing down any time soon."
