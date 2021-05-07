Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity has recently received two public donations.
NFU Mutual, an insurance products and financial advice company based in Haverfordwest, recently donated £6,500 to the charity and Sandy Bear has also thanked charities committee at Pembroke Power Station for its £250 donation earlier this week.
2021 has been very successful for Sandy Bear, which has already been shown support by the Port of Milford Haven, naming Sandy Bear as its charity for the year.
Narberth and Whitland Rotary is also hosting its virtual duck race later this month in support of the Milford Haven-based charity.
NFU Mutual said following its £6,500 donation: "Neil Davies and Cara Norman of NFU Mutual Haverfordwest are delighted to have made a donation to such a deserving charity that has helped support so many local children and families."
Sandy Bear has offered its thanks by saying: "We are very grateful to have a fantastic community of supporters that recognise the importance of our work at Sandy Bear; to support children, young people and their families through the death of a loved one.
"Timely support is crucial for vulnerable children and teenagers to help them remember their loved one and live healthier lives, whilst coping with their bereavement."