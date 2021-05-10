David Lloyd from Milford Haven is raising money for Withybush Hospital by cycling from Bristol to his hometown in memory of his mother.

56-year-old David will be joined on the 156-mile cycle by his friend Gavin McArthur and his daughter's boyfriend, Jake Cox.

Their plan is to cycle from Bristol to Milford Haven in summer, over the three days of Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

David's mother Anne, whom he is doing the bike ride in memory of, was born in Bristol but lived most of her life in Milford Haven, before she died last year.

David said: "Mum had such fantastic care from the staff and doctors at Withybush, especially in her final weeks, and that meant so much to all the family.

"She was treated with love. They couldn’t have treated her any better if it was their own mum.

"We want to say thank you and do something in my mum’s name for a place that looked after her so well. The cycle ride, strangely, seemed a good way to do it. Please give as much as you can for our NHS heroes."

The ride will go from Bristol to Brecon on day one, on to St Clears on day two and finally to Milford Haven on day three, via Withybush Hospital.

The trio have set themselves a target of raising £1,000 for the hospital.

David added: "We are all keen cyclists and Jake came up with the idea.

"This will be the longest ride we have ever done. I have completed 100 miles in one day before but never completed a multi-day challenge.

"It will be an interesting experience and will push us all."

Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, Nicola Llewellyn, said the charity would like to thank the trio for their support.

Nicola said: "The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive."

If you would like to support David you can do so here: http://www.justgiving.com/David-Lloyd55