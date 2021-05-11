Uber Eats is coming to MacDonalds in Haverfordwest.
The online food ordering and delivery platform is looking for recruits to help deliver its service to hungry MacDonalds fans in the county.
MacDonalds Haverfordwest said: "The news you've all been waiting for, Uber Eats is launching in Haverfordwest!
"Uber Eats is on the hunt for courier drivers.
"You must be 18 or over to apply."
To find out more details about the positions and the service visit MacDonalds Haverfordwest Facebook page.
Uber launched its popular food delivery service in 2014.
In 2019 it was estimated the company's revenues exceeded £2billion.
Sales have estimated to have gone up 30 per cent during the pandemic.