Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating following reports that a dog bit a teenage girl.
The dog, described as a pitbull-type, is said to have left the girl bruised.
The incident occurred on Barn Street, Haverfordwest, at about 6.15pm on Tuesday, April 6.
Dyfed-Powys police said: "As two teenage girls were walking along Barn Street, Haverfordwest, a dog has bitten one of the girls leaving visible marks and bruising.
"The dog was accompanied by a man and a woman, both described as approximately 30 years old.
"The man is described as white, bald, a jawline beard, big build wearing camouflage trousers and a jumper.
"The woman is described as white, with black hair, medium to large build and shorter than the man she was with.
"Their dog is described as a ‘pitbull’ type dog, ginger in colour with black markings.
"Anyone who has witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC David Norman 227 either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."