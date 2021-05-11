Paul Sartori Hospice at Home has been awarded a grant to fund the purchase and installation of solar panels at Paul Sartori House.

The local hospice at home charity is taking action to support the climate with the installation of solar panels at its main head office in Winch Lane, Haverfordwest.

The charity was one of 35 community groups selected to take part in the Climate Action Boost scheme, funded by The National Lottery Community Fund.

The investment is part of an ongoing commitment to address the climate emergency and the charity joins many others who are taking action.

“We have invested a lot of time in developing the plan; discussed a number of alternatives along the way, but feel that the solar panel installation will have the biggest impact for the charity in the long term”, said Sandra Dade, charity manager.

“The National Lottery Climate Action Boost has really inspired our charity to minimise our impact on the environment and we will continue this journey.”

Working alongside Renew Wales, a partner in the initiative, the group explored methods to help tackle the causes and consequences of climate change, and to operate more sustainably.

A number of options were discussed to reduce their impact on the environment and Renew Wales helped the charity to develop an environmental action plan, which is to be implemented over the coming months.

The scheme, available to cover a variety of environmental reduction activities, including renewable energy, reducing consumption, local food and reduced or less impactful travel.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home wouldn’t normally be associated with environmental activity, but through regular consultation over many months, the charity has been really encouraged by what they have learnt.

Jemma Nurse, funding manager at The National Lottery Community Fund said, “The climate emergency is everyone’s business, which is why The National Lottery Community Fund is acting to support and inspire communities to minimise their own impact on the environment.

"We are proud to be a significant funder of environmental projects and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, along with the other groups participating in Climate Action Boost, will play a valuable part in building our knowledge so we can share our learning with other funders across Wales and the UK.”